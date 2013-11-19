* Offshore option prompted by Albanian refusal to host
facility
* Official says floating destruction site is technically
feasible
* Floating facility would be unprecedented in scale, experts
say
* Lesser operations have been conducted offshore
* Environmental concerns about processing toxic waste at sea
By Anthony Deutsch and Michelle Nichols
AMSTERDAM/UNITED NATIONS, Nov 19 Syria's
chemical weapons could be processed and destroyed out at sea,
say sources familiar with discussions at the international body
in charge of eliminating the toxic arsenal.
Four days after Albania rejected a U.S. request that it host
a weapons decommissioning plant, Western diplomats and an
official of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons at The Hague told Reuters the OPCW was studying whether
it might carry out the work at sea, on a ship or offshore rig.
Confirming the discussion, the OPCW official stressed there
had been no decision: "The only thing known at this time is that
this is technically feasible," the official said on Tuesday.
While other states, notably Japan, have dealt with chemical
weapons at sea, mounting such a large and complex operation
afloat would be unprecedented, independent experts said.
But given the equally daunting challenge of neutralising
over 1,000 tonnes of material in the middle of a civil war, and
the reluctance of governments like Albania to defy popular
protests against hosting any facility, it is being considered.
"There are discussions about destroying it on a ship," one
U.S. official told Reuters.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to join a global ban
on chemical weapons after Washington threatened air strikes
following a major sarin gas attack on rebel-held territory in
August, for which the Damascus government blamed its enemies.
OPCW inspectors have checked Syria's declared 1,300 tonnes
of sarin, mustard gas and other agents and the organisation
decided last week that most of the deadliest material should be
shipped abroad by the end of the year and destroyed by mid-2014.
While battles for control of the highway from the capital to
the Mediterranean port of Latakia have raised questions over the
trucking of the chemicals to the coast, the Albanian refusal on
Friday took negotiators by surprise, sources said, and prompted
a radical shift in thinking to keep the plan on schedule.
TECHNICALLY FEASIBLE
Ralf Trapp, an independent chemical disarmament specialist,
said of the offshore decommissioning suggestion: "It had to come
up as a option at some point in time, given the circumstances.
He added: "Technically it can be done, and in fact at a
small scale it has been done."
Japan destroyed hundreds of chemical bombs at an offshore
facility several years ago. And Trapp said setting up a disposal
plant on a floating platform might not differ greatly from the
Pacific atoll where the United States destroyed much of its
chemical arsenal through the 1990s.
Trapp said Syria's stockpile would require more complex
treatment than the World War Two bombs that Japan found on the
seabed, raised and destroyed off the port of Kanda from 2004-06.
The Japanese munitions, as a finished product, did not
produce liquid waste, he said. By contrast, much of Syria's
stockpile is of bulk "precursor" materials that were stored in
order to manufacture weapons at a later stage. Burning these, or
neutralising them with other chemicals in a process known as
hydrolysis, would produce large amounts of toxic fluids.
"If you use hydrolysis or incineration, there will be liquid
waste," Trapp said. "So there will be problems with regard to
environmental pollution that need to be addressed."
Countries around the Mediterranean might not relish the
prospect of such an operation, though shipping the Syrian
material further afield could also pose difficulties.
Siting a facility close to shore could risk the kind of
demonstrations in Tirana that forced Albania's government to
change tack. Further out at sea could pose other problems, such
as providing a rapid response to emergencies.
Trapp said that a "large floating platform at sea would not
be fundamentally different" from the now dismantled U.S.
chemical weapons destruction facility at Johnston Atoll in the
North Pacific: "There are many technical and legal challenges,"
he said. "But it may be an alternative worthwhile considering."
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Phil Stewart in
Washington; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)