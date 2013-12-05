AMMAN Dec 5 Opposition activists again accused
President Bashar al-Assad's forces of using poison gas in
Syria's civil war on Thursday, and said victims had been
discovered with swollen limbs and foaming at the mouth.
The activists told Reuters two shells loaded with gas hit a
rebel-held area in the town of Nabak, 68 km (40 miles) northeast
of Damascus, on a major highway in the Qalamoun region. They
reported seven casualties.
Separately, the Syrian Revolution Coordinators Union also
accused Assad's forces of using poison gas.
"We have documented nine casualties from poison gas used by
the regime in neighbourhoods of Nabak," it said on its Facebook
page.
A nerve gas attack killed hundreds of people in rebel-held
neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus on August 21. Each side
blamed the other.
Assad subsequently agreed to give up his chemical weapons
arsenal under a deal struck between Moscow and Washington that
averted a U.S. attack on Damascus, and international inspectors
have begun work on dismantling Syria's chemical weapons
facilities.
Opposition groups have accused Assad's forces of using
chemical weapons several times before and since the Aug. 21
incident.
Reuters cannot verify reports in Syria due to reporting
restrictions. It was not clear what kind of gas, if any, might
have been used in Nabak and there was no immediate comment from
Syrian authorities.
"Seven men are reported ill so far. They have swollen limbs
and foam coming out of their mouths," said an activist calling
himself Amer al-Qalamouni.
"No doctors have got to them yet because Nabak is under
ferocious bombardment and there are very few medical staff
left."
Amir Kazk, another activist in Nabak, said the two shells
were part of a heavy barrage that hit the Tariq al-Mashfa
district near the centre of the town. The source of the fire, he
added, appeared to be an army barracks on a hill in the nearby
Deir Attiya area.
Video footage posted on YouTube by activists showed a man
who said he had seen white smoke from the shelling, inhaled it
and then passed out. Reuters cannot confirm its authenticity. (here)
Syrian forces have used a range of weapons in the civil war,
including cluster bombs, incendiary bombs and improvised
explosives. Rebels have also made their own weaponry.
