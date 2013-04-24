MOSCOW, April 24 Damascus will not use chemical
weapons against its own citizens, or in the event of war with
its neighbour Israel, Syria's Information Minister was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
A senior Israeli intelligence officer said on Tuesday that
Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons against
rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
But the assessment was met with scepticism by the United
States which has declared any use of chemical weapons in Syria's
two-year-old civil war a "red line" that could trigger
intervention.
The Syrian government and rebels each accused the other of
launching a chemical attack near the northern city of Aleppo
last month.
Syria last year acknowledged that it had chemical and
biological weapons and said it could use them if foreign
countries intervened, a threat that was met with strong warnings
from Washington and its allies.
Western countries and Israel have also expressed fears that
chemical weapons could fall into the hands of militant groups
hostile to them as Assad's authority erodes.
"Even if Syria does have chemical weapons, our leadership
and our military will not use them either against Syrians or
against Israelis, above all for moral reasons and secondarily on
legal and political grounds," Omran al-Zoubi was quoted by
Interfax news agency as saying at a Moscow university.
He said Syria would not resort to chemical weapons even if
it had to go to war with Israel and use "all resources".
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Jon Hemming)