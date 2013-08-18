* Government, rebels trade blame on chemical weapons use
DAMASCUS Aug 18 A team of United Nations
chemical weapons experts arrived in Damascus on Sunday to
investigate the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria's
civil war.
President Bashar al-Assad's government and the rebels
fighting him have accused each other of using chemical weapons,
a step which the United States had said would cross a "red line"
in a conflict which has killed 100,000 people.
Like the broader Syrian conflict, the issue of chemical
weapons has divided world powers. Washington said in June it
believed Assad's forces have used them on a small scale, while
in July Moscow said rebels fired sarin gas near Aleppo in March.
The U.N. team, including weapons experts from the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, will try
to establish only whether chemical weapons including sarin and
other toxic nerve agents were used, not who used them.
The 20-member team declined to comment to reporters as they
checked into a hotel in central Damascus.
Led by Swedish scientist Ake Sellstrom, the team had been on
standby since early April to visit Syria but the mission was
held up for months by negotiations over the access Damascus
would grant them.
Syrian officials originally insisted they should only
investigate claims of chemical weapons use in Khan al-Assal,
near the northern city of Aleppo, but the team has been urged to
look into at least a dozen other incidents, mainly around
Damascus, Homs and the northern town of Saraqeb.
The experts now plan to visit Khan al-Assal and two other
sites which they have not yet specified.
Syria is one of seven countries that has not joined the 1997
convention banning chemical weapons. Western nations believe it
has caches of undeclared mustard gas, sarin and VX nerve agents.
(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by Louise Ireland)