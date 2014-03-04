AMSTERDAM, March 4 Syria has shipped out about a third of its chemical weapons, including mustard gas, for destruction abroad, the global chemical arms watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague said Syria has now handed over six consignments of the toxic agents it declared to the OPCW as part of a Russian-U.S. deal. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)