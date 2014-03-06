THE HAGUE, March 6 Syria will miss a major deadline next week to destroy its chemical weapons production facilities, sources at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Thursday.

Syria declared 12 production facilities to the OPCW and has until March 15 to destroy them under a deal agreed with the United States and Russia. Damascus has already missed several deadlines laid out in the agreement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alistair Lyon)