* Russian experts inspected Aleppo attack site
* Envoy: Syrian army likely responsible for Aleppo attack
* Western nations skeptical about Russian analysis
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, July 10 The opposition Syrian
National Coalition on Wednesday denied Russian allegations that
rebel fighters fired a projectile laden with the nerve agent
sarin at a suburb of Aleppo in March, saying U.N. inspectors
should be allowed to investigate the attack.
Separately, a Western diplomat said senior U.N. officials
would head to Damascus soon to discuss ways of breaking the
deadlock on access for a U.N. chemical weapons investigation
team that has so far been unable to visit Syria.
"The Free Syrian Army strongly condemns all usage of
chemical weapons against a civilian population and denies
Russia's allegations about the FSA using chemical weapons in
Khan al-Assal, Aleppo," Khalid Saleh, a spokesman for the
coalition, said in a statement.
"Only the Assad regime has the know-how, capability and
willingness to use these weapons," Saleh said, referring to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The coalition and supreme military council have asked for
the U.N. monitors to come to Syria to investigate the use of
these weapons and the Assad regime refuses to allow them to do
so," he said.
Russia's U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin on Tuesday said Russian
scientific analysis strongly indicated a projectile containing
sarin that hit Khan al-Assal on March 19, killing 26 civilians
and military personnel, was fired by rebels.
The government and rebels have blamed each other for that
incident, as well numerous other alleged chemical attacks. Both
sides deny using chemical weapons themselves.
"The usage of chemical weapons is inconsistent with the
guiding principles and goals of the Syrian revolution," Saleh
said. "Targeting civilians indiscriminately to achieve political
gains is a common characteristic of the Assad regime."
Russia, along with Iran, is Syria's closest ally and chief
arms supplier. The United States has cast doubt on the Russian
analysis of the Khan al-Assal incident and, along with France,
called for full U.N. access to Syrian sites where chemical
weapons use was suspected.
CHEMICAL PROJECTILE FELL SHORT?
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Western
diplomat also expressed skepticism about the Russian claim that
the rebels were behind the Khan al-Assal attack.
He dismissed the idea that Assad's government was willing to
let the U.N. team investigate Aleppo because it was certain the
rebels were responsible for the March 19 chemical attack. He
said available evidence suggested the Syrian army carried out
the attack.
"What they hope will be discovered there is lots of soldiers
who were poisoned by chemical weapons, which is true," the envoy
said. "But our information suggests that that was because the
projectile ... fell short and landed in an area where there were
Syrian troops, not that the opposition had done it."
Churkin said Russian experts visited the location where the
projectile struck and took their own samples of material from
the site. Those samples, he said, were then analyzed at a
Russian laboratory certified by the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
He also said that the projectile was not a standard military
weapon.
So far, chief U.N. chemical weapons inspector Ake
Sellstrom's team has not traveled to Syria because of diplomatic
wrangling over the scope of access he would have there.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wants Sellstrom to have
unfettered access to investigate all credible alleged chemical
attacks while Assad's government wants the U.N. experts to
confine their investigation to the March 19 incident. That
disagreement has caused a deadlock in talks between the United
Nations and Syria on access for the inspection team.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari on Monday said his
government has invited Sellstrom and U.N. disarmament chief
Angela Kane to Damascus to discuss allegations of banned arms
use in Syria's two-year civil war but suggested it would not
compromise on access.
The senior Western diplomat said Sellstrom and Kane were
expected to accept the invitation and travel to Damascus soon to
discuss ways of breaking the deadlock.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)