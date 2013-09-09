(Changes attribution of reported quote in par 7)
* Investigators "on right track" to enter Syria
* List of war crimes suspects "getting longer"
* Arms suppliers may also be accountable
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 9 U.N. human rights investigators
hope to get into Syria soon to try to find out who carried out
apparent chemical attacks and other war crimes, Carla del Ponte,
of the U.N. commission of inquiry on Syria, said on Monday.
Del Ponte gave no time frame for a visit but said that the
team was in touch with U.N. chemical weapons inspectors and
awaited their findings from the scene of an Aug. 21 poison gas
attack. She said the rights team's work would continue whether
or not the United States carried out mooted punitive military
strikes against the Syrian government over the attack.
"We are in touch with Syrian authorities to enter and we are
on the right track," she told the Swiss Press Club in Geneva.
U.N. human rights officials declined to comment on how any
air strike might affect a possible visit, but stressed the need
for conditions to be right for the team to conduct their work.
The commission's confidential list of suspected Syrian war
criminals was "getting longer", she said, but gave no details.
Del Ponte said Syria had sent a "positive signal" by letting
U.N. chemical arms inspectors go to Damascus to collect samples
in suburbs allegedly attacked with toxic substances on Aug. 21,
which are now being analysed in European laboratories. The arms
inspectors were not mandated to apportion blame for the attack.
That would be the job of the human rights investigators,
said del Ponte, a former U.N. war crimes prosecutor. The
Geneva-based team has more than 20 experts, some of them
specialists in military and ballistics issues.
"It is the commission (of inquiry) who should carry out the
probe to determine who used them," del Ponte said.
The United States and its allies blame the Syrian government
for the attacks. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Monday that the control of chemical weapons in Syria was limited
to President Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher and an unnamed
general. Damascus denies responsibility.
"NO GOOD GUYS"
The human rights inquiry, an independent U.N. team led by
Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro, was set up two years ago. They have
never been allowed to enter the country but base their reports
on interviews with Syrian refugees and defectors who have fled.
Its mandate is to gather information on a wide range of
violations of international law, which includes the use of
chemical weapons, U.N. spokesman Rolando Gomez said.
"Identifying those responsible for such violations also
forms part of its mandate," he told Reuters on Monday.
The team's most recent report in June cited "reasonable
grounds" to believe that limited amounts of chemical weapons had
been used and said that most testimony related to their alleged
use by state forces.
Both sides - Syrian government forces and rebels fighting to
overthrow Assad - are committing horrific crimes, according to
del Ponte, a former chief prosecutor of the International
Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.
"There are no good guys here, they are all bad. That is to
say the government forces and the non-governmental forces or the
rebels, their crimes are just as serious and incredible. Deaths,
torture, I never saw such methods of torture even in the Balkans
that I see now in Syria," she said on Monday.
The U.N. rights investigators for Syria have said that they
have drawn up lists of people suspected of committing war crimes
and crimes against humanity that are being kept in a safe.
"We are doing our work, the list of crimes is getting
longer, we try to identify high-ranking politicians and military
who are implicated," del Ponte said, adding that she had
interviewed some senior defectors of the Syrian military.
She suggested that foreign powers that are supplying weapons
to either side in the civil war could be held accountable.
"One should pay attention to the states that supply arms
either for the government or the rebels. Those who provide arms
knowing that they are used to commit war crimes or crimes
against humanity may - may - also bear a responsibility."
