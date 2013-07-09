COLUMN-What a booming steel sector says about China's 'old' economy: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 28 Chinese steel production rose by 7.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).
UNITED NATIONS, July 9 Russian scientific analysis indicates a deadly projectile that hit near the Syrian city of Aleppo on March 19 contained the nerve agent sarin and was most likely fired by rebels, Russia's U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.
The incident at Khan al-Assal in the northern province of Aleppo killed more than two dozen people. Both the government and rebels have blamed each other for what they say was an attack involving chemical weapons. Both sides also deny using chemical weapons. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
LONDON, Feb 28 Chinese steel production rose by 7.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).
GENEVA, Feb 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that a U.N. Security Council resolution put forward by Western powers to punish Syria's government over its alleged use of chemical weapons would harm peace talks in Geneva.
* EU, EU steel body says duties are fair (Adds EU comment, industry comment)