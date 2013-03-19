(Adds PM Erdogan's quote)
ANKARA, March 19 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan rejected an accusation from Syria on Tuesday that Turkey
bore responsibility for a possible chemical attack in the
northern province of Aleppo.
"Turkey has never been in a situation in which it used
chemical weapons. There are no chemical weapons in our
inventory," Erdogan told reporters.
"The Syrian regime doesn't know what it's saying about
Turkey."
Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoabi said earlier that
Turkey and Qatar, which have supported rebels fighting President
Bashar al-Assad, bore "legal, moral and political
responsibility" for the attack, state television reported.
The minister said rebels had fired a rocket carrying
chemical agents that killed 16 people and wounded 86. State
television said later the death toll had risen to 25.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
which monitors the conflict using a network of contacts in
Syria, put the number of dead at 26, including 16 soldiers.
There was no immediate confirmation from Western governments
or international organisations of a chemical attack, but Russia,
an ally of Damascus, accused Syrian rebels of carrying out such
a strike.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Paul Casciato)