UNITED NATIONS, March 21 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Thursday announced that the United Nations will
launch an investigation as requested by the Syrian government
into allegations that chemical weapons were used in Syria.
"I have decided to conduct a United Nations investigation
into the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria," Ban told
reporters. He said the investigation will look into "the
specific incident brought to my attention by the Syrian
government."
(Reporting By Michelle Nichols; Writing by Louis Charbonneau;
Editing by Vicki Allen)