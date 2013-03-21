* Government, rebels accuse each other of chemical attack
UNITED NATIONS, March 21 The United Nations said
on Thursday it would investigate Syria's allegations that rebel
forces used chemical weapons in an attack near Aleppo, but
Western countries sought a probe of all claims concerning the
use of such banned arms.
"I have decided to conduct a United Nations investigation
into the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria," said
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. The investigation will focus on
"the specific incident brought to my attention by the Syrian
government," he told reporters.
Syria asked Ban to investigate an alleged chemical weapons
attack by "terrorist groups" near the northern city of Aleppo on
Tuesday, said Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari.
The deaths of 26 people in that rocket attack became the
focus of competing claims on Wednesday from Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's supporters and opponents, who accuse each
other of firing a missile laden with chemicals.
The Syrian opposition reported a second chemical weapons
attack on Tuesday near Damascus.
Ban made clear the focus of the investigation he announced
would be on the Aleppo attack.
"I am of course aware that there are other allegations of
similar cases involving the reported use of chemical weapons,"
he said, adding the United Nations would be cooperating with the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the
World Health Organization.
"My announcement should serve as an unequivocal reminder
that the use of chemical weapons is a crime against humanity,"
Ban said.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said
Washington wanted any serious allegations regarding the use of
chemical weapons in Syria to be investigated.
"The United States supports an investigation that pursues
any and all credible allegations of the possible use of chemical
weapons in Syria, and underscores the importance of launching
this investigation as swiftly as possible," Rice said in a
statement.
DEADLOCK
France and Britain wrote to Ban on Thursday to draw his
attention to the second alleged attack near Damascus, as well as
one in Homs in late December. The rebels blame Syria's
government for all three incidents
"Given the gravity of these allegations we judge it
essential that all the pertinent facts concerning these
allegations are swiftly investigated," France and Britain wrote.
"We therefore request that you launch an urgent investigation
into all allegations as expeditiously as possible."
U.S. and European officials say there is no evidence of a
chemical weapons attack. If one is confirmed, it would be the
first use of such weapons in the two-year Syrian conflict, which
the United Nations says has killed 70,000 people.
A U.S. official went so far as to say that it increasingly
appeared a chemical weapon was not used in Syria this week,
although U.S. intelligence agencies have not yet reached a final
conclusion.
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said Ban was reviewing the
British and French request. It was not immediately clear whether
the Syrian government's permission would be required to broaden
the investigation to include all three alleged attacks. One U.N.
diplomat said Assad's government would have to consent to it.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Wednesday the
British and French demand for an investigation into other
attacks was an attempt to delay the U.N. probe of the Aleppo
incident. He praised Ban's decision to begin an investigation.
The dispute over the scope of the U.N. investigation
highlights the chasm between Russia's position toward the Syrian
government, its ally, and that of the Western powers that
support the opposition trying to oust Assad. The deadlock on the
council has left it powerless to act on Syria.
Syria is not a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, an
international treaty that bans chemical weapons. For months, the
United States, Israel and European countries have voiced
concerns about the security of Syria's chemical arms stockpile.
Israel, Myanmar, Angola, Egypt, North Korea, Somalia and
South Sudan are the only other states that have not joined the
1997 convention.
This is the first time the Organization for the Prohibition
of Chemical Weapons, which oversees the convention, has been
asked to investigate in a conflict zone. A team of inspectors is
ready to travel to Syria when it is safe to do so.
The World Health Organization said it would support the
investigation as requested by Ban. "The overall mandate, mission
composition and operational conditions, including safety and
security, have yet to be finalized. No start date has been set,"
said WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl.
Ban urged the Syrian government and rebels to cooperate.
"There is much work to do and this will not happen
overnight, it is obviously a difficult mission," Ban said,
adding the probe would begin as soon as possible.
