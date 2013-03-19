(Adds comments from U.S. lawmakers)
WASHINGTON, March 19 The United States said on
Tuesday it was evaluating allegations of chemical weapons use in
Syria, but dismissed charges that the opposition had used such
weapons in the two-year-old conflict.
The Syrian government and rebels accused each other of
launching a deadly chemical attack near the northern city of
Aleppo.
"We are looking carefully at allegations of ... chemical
weapons use, we are evaluating them," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters.
"We have no evidence to substantiate the charge that the
opposition has used chemical weapons," he said.
"We are deeply skeptical of a regime that has lost all
credibility and we would also warn the regime against making
these kinds of charges as any kind of pretext or cover for its
use of chemical weapons."
Two leading U.S. lawmakers, while cautioning that reports of
chemical weapons use by the Syrian government had not been
confirmed, expressed concern after being briefed on the
situation by Obama administration officials.
"It is serious, and it may well take some action,"
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said after the closed-door afternoon
briefing. She spoke in an interview with CNN.
"I think the White House needs to complete an assessment and
make some statement as to what action the United States will
take," she said, according to a preliminary transcript of the
broadcast obtained by Reuters.
Republican Representative Mike Rogers, who chairs the House
Intelligence Committee, told CNN: "Do I believe that they have
configured weapons and may have used them? Yes. However, we
don't know for sure, and for certain. I think that will happen
within hours, if not days."
The Pentagon said it was monitoring the situation.
"I have no information at this time to corroborate any
claims that chemical weapons have been used in Syria," Pentagon
spokesman George Little said. "The use of chemical weapons in
Syria would be deplorable."
Carney reiterated that President Barack Obama has said there
would be consequences and the government of President Bashar
al-Assad would be held accountable if chemical weapons were
used. Carney would not say what those consequences would entail.
The United States has been concerned that the Assad
government would consider using chemical weapons as it becomes
"increasingly beleaguered and finds its escalation of violence
through conventional means inadequate," Carney said. "This is a
serious concern."
He said the U.S. position was still that it was supplying
only non-lethal aid to the Syrian opposition. "Our position is
and remains that we are not supplying lethal assistance to the
opposition," Carney said.
