DAMASCUS, July 24 The head of a U.N. chemical
weapons investigation team arrived in Syria on Wednesday to
discuss his inquiry into allegations that chemical arms have
been used in Syria's civil war.
Ake Sellstrom's full team has not been allowed into Syria
due to diplomatic wrangling over access. His mission this week
aims to reach an agreement for it to start work in Syria.
Sellstrom, a Swede, is accompanied by the head of the U.N.
Office of Disarmament Affairs, Angela Kane, who said on her
arrival in Damascus that their mission was to prepare the ground
for an investigation into chemical weapons use.
The team's visit is taking place at the invitation of the
Syrian government and its members will meet Syrian Foreign
Minister Walid al-Moualem as well as technical experts.
Damascus has so far refused to let U.N. investigators go
anywhere except Khan al-Assal in Aleppo province, where Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government and its Russian ally say
rebels used chemical weapons in March.
Both sides deny using chemical weapons.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has insisted that his
team be permitted to visit at least one other location, the city
of Homs, site of an alleged chemical attack by government forces
in December 2012.
