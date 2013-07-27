(Recasts with U.N. joint statement)
BEIRUT, July 27 The United Nations and Syria
said on Saturday that negotiations between Damascus and the U.N.
chemical weapons investigator were "productive", but did not say
if his team would be allowed to probe allegations that such
weapons had been used in the country's civil war.
Ake Sellstrom's full team has not been allowed into Syria
due to diplomatic wrangling over access. His mission this week
was to prepare the ground for an investigation.
Sellstrom met Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem, and a joint
U.N.-Syrian statement said "discussions were thorough and
productive and led to an agreement on the way forward." It did
not say if the agreement included access for Sellstrom's team.
Damascus has so far refused to let U.N. investigators go
anywhere except Khan al-Assal in Aleppo province, where Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government and its ally Russia say
rebels used chemical weapons in March.
The United States said last month it had proof that the
Syrian government had used chemical weapons against fighters
trying to overthrow Assad.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has insisted that his team
be permitted to visit at least one other location, the city of
Homs, site of an alleged chemical attack by government forces in
December 2012.
Both sides deny using chemical weapons in a war which the
U.N. says has killed 100,000 people.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)