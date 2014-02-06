UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 The head of an
international chemical weapons mission in Syria said on Thursday
she does not believe the Syrian government is deliberately
delaying the transfer of its chemical arsenal abroad.
"No I don't think so," Sigrid Kaag told reporters when asked
if the Syrian government may be deliberately stalling. "Delays
are not insurmountable. Delays have a reason, there's a
rationale, there's a context."
Kaag briefed the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors
on Thursday. The U.N. Security Council called on Syria "to
expedite actions to meet its obligation to transport in a
systematic and sufficiently accelerated manner all relevant
chemicals to Latakia for removal from Syrian territory."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)