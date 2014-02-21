By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 21 Syria has submitted a new
100-day plan for the removal of its chemical weapons after
failing to meet a Feb. 5 deadline, but the international mission
overseeing the operation believes it can be done in a shorter
time frame, diplomats said on Friday.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
executive committee met on Friday in The Hague to discuss the
joint OPCW and U.N. mission amid growing international
frustration at Syria falling behind on its commitments.
Syria failed to meet an OPCW deadline of Feb. 5 to move all
of its declared chemical substances and precursors out of the
country. The final deadline under the OPCW plan is for all of
Syria's declared chemical materials to be destroyed by June 30.
"The Syrian 100 day plan for removal of the chemicals, on
which we have been briefed, is not adequate," Philip Hall, head
of the British Foreign Office Counter Proliferation Department,
told the OPCW, according to a copy of statement.
"We now urge the Syrian authorities to accept the proposals
submitted by the Operational Planning Group that provide for
removal in a much shorter time frame, without compromising on
security," he said.
A senior U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the international mission believes the operation can be
carried out before the end of March, adding that Syria's
proposed end-May deadline would not leave enough time for the
chemicals to be destroyed before the end of June.
The OPCW declined to comment on Syria's proposal.
The United States has sent the MV Cape Ray, a ship outfitted
with special equipment to neutralize the worst of Syria's
chemicals at sea, and says it will need 90 days to complete the
destruction.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to destroy his
chemical weapons following global outrage over a sarin gas
attack in August, the world's deadliest chemical attack in 25
years. That attack sparked a U.S. threat of military strikes,
which was averted by Assad's pledge to give up chemical arms.
'DELAYS NOT INSURMOUNTABLE'
U.N. disarmament chief Angela Kane said on Thursday in New
York that any new plan would need to be endorsed by the OPCW and
the U.N. Security Council.
The deal for Syria to give up its chemical weapons, brokered
by the United States and Russia, was enshrined in a U.N.
Security Council resolution in September.
The resolution does not allow for automatic punitive action
in the form of military strikes or sanctions if Syria does not
comply. At Russia's insistence, the resolution makes clear a
second council decision would be needed for that.
Russia has made clear, however, it would not support the use
of force against Assad's government, a close ally.
So far Syria has relinquished only 11 percent of its
declared 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons, sources told Reuters
last week. The worst chemicals, of which only 5 percent have
been removed, are supposed to be destroyed by the end of March
and the rest of the toxins by the end of June.
Sigrid Kaag, head of the international mission, said earlier
this month that she did not believe the Syrian government was
intentionally delaying the removal of its arsenal, but that
accelerated cooperation was vital to meet the mid-year deadline.
"Intermediate milestones ideally should have been met, they
have not been met, there are delays," she said. "Delays are not
insurmountable. Delays have a reason, there's a rationale,
there's a context."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report last
month that Syria has enough equipment to transfer the chemicals
out of the country. Syria has blamed the delays on security
concerns, a lack of equipment and the weather.
(Additional reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Gregorio)