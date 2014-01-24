* Frustration is growing over slow pace
* Syria insisting on armour other equipment for container
shipments
* Western governments want chemical shipments to resume soon
* Fears June 2014 deadline for destruction completion will
be missed
By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, Jan 24 Western governments are
growing impatient with Syria's failure to follow up promptly on
a first small shipment of chemical weapons and fear Damascus
will miss a deadline to hand over all toxins by mid-2014.
Sources at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW), which is jointly overseeing the destruction
process with the United Nations, said the concerns have been
raised during internal discussions, but have not yet been
reported to the U.N. Security Council.
Syria agreed to dismantle its entire chemical weapons
programme by June 30, under a deal proposed by Russia and agreed
with the United States. It has until March 31 to relinquish
around 500 tonnes of the worst substances, including more than
20 tonnes of mustard gas stored in liquid form.
That deadline had already been expected to slip, but the
concern now is that the entire destruction programme will be
pushed back. Syria says the programme faces security concerns.
Failure to eliminate its chemical weapons could expose Syria
to consequences that might include sanctions, although these
would have to supported in the U.N. Security Council by Russia
and China, which have so far refused to back such measures
against President Bashar al-Assad.
The decision to do a deal with Damascus to eliminate its
chemical arsenal removed the likelihood that the United States
and its allies would bomb government positions in Syria to
punish it for a chemical attack last August and underlined the
limits to international action against Assad.
More recently, the international response to allegations of
atrocities by Assad's security apparatus - the systematic
torture and killing of thousands in government jails - has so
far been muted. Internationally sponsored peace talks in Geneva
have got off to a difficult start and are not expected to
produce a settlement to the war.
FIRST SHIPMENT
It has been more than two weeks since the first shipment of
chemicals reached the northern port of Latakia on Jan. 7 and was
transferred onto a Danish vessel.
But the first batch of 16 tonnes was only just over one
percent of the 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons declared by
Syria to the OPCW and was possibly already in or near the port
and did not have to be transported far.
Several foreign governments funding and assisting the
process had expected more shipments would have already been
made, the sources said, and frustration is growing.
"It's starting to become a problem and they are at risk of
being reported (to the United Nations) for non-compliance," one
source involved in the discussions told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
While there is widespread frustration at the slow pace of
the chemical weapons handover, "no one is seriously considering
reporting this to the Security Council," another high-level
source involved in the discussions said.
"There is frustration. There is no doubt about that," the
source said. "But the issue of non-compliance will occur when
people believe they are being misguided and that there is a
scheme to stall. We're not there yet."
Eliminating Syria's chemical weapons programme under such
tight deadlines amid a civil war was overly ambitious from the
beginning, experts had warned.
Syria's toxic stockpile is spread over storage sites across
the country and the chemicals must be transported by road
through territory where Syrian forces have recently battled
rebel forces.
LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES
The plan also faces huge logistical challenges, requiring
cooperation between a long list of countries, including Russia,
Denmark, China, Britain, Germany, Italy and the United States.
Security is another major concern. Syria's representative to
the OPCW said two storage sites were attacked by assailants and
that serious threats had been made against the operation,
causing a delaying in shipments.
The OPCW's director, Ahmet Uzumcu, said on Jan. 16 that
interim deadlines might slide due to security and other
problems, but that he was "confident" that all the chemicals
could be destroyed by the end of June.
Other sources said if Syria does not start shipping out
chemicals in large quantities in coming weeks, it is likely the
June 30 deadline to dismantle the entire chemical weapons
programme will be missed.
"We had been giving them the benefit of the doubt because
cooperation began smoothly, but now it looks like they are
making excuses," another source who attended discussions said.
"We need to see some more shipments, and not of the same
size as this first small one," the source said.
The high-level OPCW source said Syria does not plan to ship
more chemicals until transport containers have been fitted with
armour and other security equipment, such as radio scramblers.
"The Syrians don't feel comfortable shipping the containers
unless all the security equipment is in place," the source said.
Western government have said they will not provide equipment
which could be used to support Assad's forces and it is unclear
what Russia, Syria's main international backer, will do.
Syria's agreement to give up its chemical weapons followed
an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack that Western nations blamed on
Assad. Damascus blames rebels for the attack, which killed
hundreds of civilians in the outskirts of the capital.
The OPCW is about to complete a tender process to select
commercial destruction facilities to take the bulk precursor
chemicals. It is set to announce its decision in early February,
but Germany and Britain have agreed to take a portion.
The most toxic substances, around 500 tonnes, will be
destroyed on the Port Ray, a five-storey U.S. cargo vessel
fitted with a so-called hydrolysis system, which will break down
the chemicals at sea.
The unprecedented decision to ship chemical weapons overseas
was promoted by heavy fighting in Syria's civil war, which has
killed more than 100,000 people and forced millions to flee.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Giles Elgood)