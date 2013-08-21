(adds details of bombardment)
BEIRUT Aug 21 Syrian activists accused forces
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday of using
chemical agents during the heavy bombardment of rebel-held areas
around Damascus.
The reported use of the chemical agents could not be
immediately verified. It coincides with a visit to Damascus by a
United Nations team of chemical weapons experts.
Activists from the grassroots Local Coordination Committee
reported at least 30 bodies had been brought to one field
hospital in Kafr Batna neighbourhood a few miles (km) east of
central Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of
people were killed, including children, in fierce bombardment.
It said Mouadamiya, southwest of the capital, came under the
heaviest attack since the start of the two-year conflict.
It called on the U.N. chemical experts and international
organisations to visit the affected areas to ensure aid could be
delivered and to "launch an investigation to determine who was
responsible for the bombardment and hold them to account".
Syrian authorities and rebels have accused each other of
using chemical agents in the course of the civil war, in which
100,000 people have been killed.
