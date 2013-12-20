Dec 20 Britain has agreed to destroy part of
Syria's chemical weapons stockpile at a commercial facility and
escort Scandinavian ships transporting the toxic cargo, the
British government said on Friday.
Roughly 150 tonnes of industrial chemicals will be
transported from Syria by ship to a port in Britain, the Foreign
Office said in a statement.
The regime of Bashar al-Assad declared 1,300 tonnes of
chemical weapons to the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons, which won the Nobel peace prize this year.
Under a tight deadline agreed with the United States and
Russia, Damascus has until Dec. 31 to relinquish the most toxic
chemicals. Its entire chemical weapons program must be
dismantled by mid-2014.
The deal may have averted U.S. missile strikes threatened
after hundreds of people were killed in the outskirts of
Damsacus on Aug. 21, the worst poison gas attack in a quarter
century.
No company was named by the Foreign Office, but Veolia
Environment VE, a French-based firm with chemical
incineration plants in Britain, has been approached by the
British government, sources said.