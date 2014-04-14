* Opposition posts video of unexploded "chlorine gas"
canister
* Both sides blame the other for the attack
* Syria has surrendered 65.1 percent of reported chemical
weapons - OPCW
BEIRUT, April 14 Syrian opposition activists
have posted photographs and video that they say shows an
improvised chlorine bomb to back up claims that President
Bashar al-Assad's forces used chemical weapons in two attacks
last week.
Rebels and the government have blamed each other for the
alleged poison gas attacks on Friday and Saturday on rebel-held
Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama, 125
miles(201 km) north of Damascus.
Both sides said chlorine gas - a deadly agent widely used in
World War I - had been used. The gas, which has industrial uses,
is not on a list of chemical weapons that Assad declared to the
global chemical weapons watchdog last year for destruction.
It is a so-called dual-use chemical, which would have to be
declared to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW), a spokesman said.
State-run television on Saturday accused the al Qaeda-linked
Nusra Front of carrying out the attacks, which it said wounded
dozens.
On Sunday, activists from the "Syrian Revolution in Kfar
Zeita" posted video footage and pictures of an unexploded
canister with the chemical symbol for chlorine, Cl2, on its side
which they said was found in the village.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video or
pictures.
Eliot Higgins, a respected UK-based researcher who trawls
daily through online videos of Syria's civil war to verify
weapons in them, could not verify the opposition's claims but
said the videos did appear to show an industrial chlorine
cylinder.
"It looks like they (the government) have taken an
industrial chlorine cylinder, put it in a improvised barrel bomb
and dropped it out of a helicopter," he told Reuters.
The yellow paint on the cylinder complies with international
standards on industrial gas colour codes indicating it contains
chlorine, he said.
BEHIND SCHEDULE
A U.N. inquiry found in December that sarin gas had likely
been used in the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Ghouta, where
hundreds of people were killed.
The inquiry only looked at whether chemical weapons had been
used, not who used them. The Syrian government and the
opposition have each accused the other of using chemical weapons
on several occasions, and both have denied it.
The Ghouta attack sparked global outrage and a U.S. threat
of military strikes, which was dropped after Assad pledged to
destroy his chemical weapons.
Syria has destroyed or surrendered 65.1 percent of the 1,300
metric tonnes of chemical weapons it reported possessing but
must increase the pace if it is to meet deadlines it agreed to,
the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Monday.
A 13th shipment was loaded onto cargo ships in the port town
of Latakia on Monday to be destroyed abroad, it said.
OPCW head Ahmet Uzumcu said while the latest handover was
encouraging, "both the frequency and volumes of deliveries have
to increase significantly to restore alignment of actual
movements against the projected time frame."
Syria has until June 30 to completely abandon its program
but is running several weeks behind schedule.
Syria's three-year civil war has killed more than 150,000
people, a third of them civilians, and caused millions to flee.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Anthony Deutsch in
Amsterdam; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)