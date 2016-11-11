AMSTERDAM Nov 11 The executive body of the
global chemical weapons watchdog on Friday comdemned the use of
banned toxic agents by the Syrian government and by militant
group Islamic State, a source told Reuters.
In a rare vote by the Executive Council of the Organisation
for the Prohibiton of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which meets
behind closed doors, roughly two-thirds of the 41-member body
supported a U.S.-tabled text, said the source, who attended the
meeting.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)