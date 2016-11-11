AMSTERDAM Nov 11 The executive body of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Friday comdemned the use of banned toxic agents by the Syrian government and by militant group Islamic State, a source told Reuters.

In a rare vote by the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibiton of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which meets behind closed doors, roughly two-thirds of the 41-member body supported a U.S.-tabled text, said the source, who attended the meeting. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)