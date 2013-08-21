MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's Foreign Ministry called
for a fair and professional investigation into reports that
troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had carried out
a chemical weapon attack near Damascus.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said on
Wednesday circumstances around the reports, including the
presence of U.N. inspectors in the country, suggested that
attack could be a provocation by the opposition.
"All this cannot but suggest that once again we are dealing
with a pre-planned provocation. This is supported by the fact
that the criminal act was committed near Damascus at the very
moment when a mission of U.N. experts had successfully started
their work of investigating allegations of the possible use of
chemical weapons there," Lukashevich said in a statement.
