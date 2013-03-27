By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, March 27
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 The United Nations
hopes that a team investigating allegations about the use of
chemical weapons in Syria's civil war will deploy to the country
as early as next week, U.N. diplomatic sources said on
Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday named Swedish
scientist Ake Sellstrom to head the U.N. team.
The United Nations said last week it would investigate
Syrian allegations that rebels used chemical arms in an attack
near the northern city of Aleppo, though Western countries want
a probe of two additional rebel claims about the use of such
arms. The opposition says the government carried out all three
alleged chemical attacks.
Several U.N. diplomatic sources said on condition of
anonymity the Ban hopes the team will arrive in Syria next week,
though that may not be possible since the experts need to be
assembled and approved and the investigation's mandate
clarified.
"Whenever they get there, it will be the earliest possible
date for them to arrive," a U.N. official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said Syria has accepted
Sellstrom as the head of the investigative team and that the
logistics and composition of the team were still being worked
out.
"Of course, we hope the Syrians don't play games and prevent
the team from accessing all sites of alleged chemical weapons
incidents," a Western diplomat said.
Nesirky said the United Nations was still speaking with
Syria about access for the team.
"It is obvious that to do this work you need unfettered
access and that is why the secretary-general has underscored
that in his communications (with Syria)," Nesirky said.
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari was not immediately
available for a comment.
The inspection team will be composed of around eight to 10
experts, mostly chosen by the Organization for the Prohibition
of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, U.N. sources said. The
World Health Organization will also support the team.
The OPCW oversees implementation of the Convention on
Chemical Weapons, an international treaty aimed at eliminating
such arms. Syria is a not a signatory of the convention.
"DETERRENT EFFECT"
Russia said earlier this week that Russian and Chinese
experts should be on the team, but diplomats said none of them
will be from a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council -
Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - but are
expected to come from Nordic countries, Latin America and Asia.
The inspection team will be based in Beirut, they said,
adding that its goal is simply to establish whether chemical
weapons were used in Syria, not to say who used them. That is to
ensure the neutrality of the mission, the sources said.
If an investigation adds credibility to the rebels' claims
that the government has used chemical weapons, it would
represent another blow to Assad's efforts to retain power. If it
turned out the rebels have used them, it could make countries
even more reluctant to support the rebels with money and arms.
Ban said last week that the investigation would initially
focus on the Aleppo incident, in which the government and rebels
accuse each other of firing a missile laden with chemicals,
killing 26 people.
But he has told the council that he intends to broaden the
investigation. In a letter to the Security Council last Friday,
Ban said he had asked Britain, France and Syria for further
information on the other alleged chemical attacks "with a view
to verifying any alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria."
Western officials say there is no hard evidence of a
chemical weapons attack, but there are signs that such arms have
been used repeatedly in Syria. Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark
Lyall Grant told reporters on Tuesday that he submitted "further
information" about those attacks to Ban's office as requested.
Diplomats and U.N. officials said they hoped the chemical
inspection team would have a "deterrent effect" on anyone
considering using chemical weapons in Syria.
If it is confirmed that chemical weapons were used in Syria,
it would be the first use of such arms in the two-year-old
Syrian conflict, which the United Nations says has cost 70,000
lives.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)