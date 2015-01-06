By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 6 The latest report on Syria
by the global chemical weapons watchdog offers further evidence
that the Syrian government repeatedly attacked its own citizens
with poison gas, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha
Power said on Tuesday.
The 117-page report by a fact-finding mission of the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
includes eyewitness accounts of helicopters dropping barrel
bombs with toxic chemicals. The findings are consistent with two
previous reports by the mission but offer much more detail.
After a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on
progress in destroying Syria's chemical weapons program, Power
said the new report added credence to allegations that the
Syrian government used chlorine gas as a weapon in its
four-year-old civil war after pledging to give up its toxic
arsenal.
"UNSC met on Syria CW today and reviewed more compelling
eyewitness evidence of chlorine gas use by Syrian regime," Power
said on her Twitter feed.
"32 witnesses saw or heard sound of helicopters as bombs
struck; 29 smelled chlorine," she added. "Only Syrian regime
uses helos (helicopters)."
The third OPCW report does not say who used chemical
weapons. Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari declined to comment.
The report contains photographs of what eyewitnesses told
investigators were barrel bombs containing chlorine that were
dropped from helicopters. It also includes a screen-grab from a
video provided by one of the witnesses to some of the attacks
that shows a yellow cloud some 50 meters (yards) high after the
impact of a barrel with toxic chemicals.
The multiple incidents of alleged chlorine attacks were in
the villages of Talmanes, Al Tamanah and Kafr Zita. Most took
place in April and May 2014. There were two alleged attacks in
Talmanes, five in Al Tamanah, and 14 in Kafr Zita, where the
most recent was Aug. 30.
The effort to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons program was
launched after a sarin gas attack on Aug. 21, 2013 that killed
hundreds of civilians in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.
President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebel forces
blamed each other for the Ghouta strike and other chemical
weapons attacks, though Western government's blame Assad.
Damascus joined the OPCW, without admitting responsibility for
Ghouta, after the United States threatened military
intervention.
After briefing the 15-nation Security Council, U.N.
disarmament chief Angela Kane told reporters the OPCW mission
was still trying to clarify gaps in Syrian chemical weapons
declaration and hoped to destroy all remaining production
facilities by June.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Tom Brown)