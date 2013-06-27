(Adds comments from diplomats, Turkish official)
By Anthony Deutsch and Parisa Hafezi
AMSTERDAM/ANKARA, June 27 U.N.-appointed
inspectors, blocked from entering Syria, are in Turkey to gather
information about possible use of chemical weapons in the civil
war, officials said on Thursday.
The Syrian government and rebels fighting it have accused
each other of using lethal chemical agents, including sarin gas,
in the two-year-old conflict in which the death toll is
estimated at more than 100,000.
The United States and its European allies have concluded
that the Syrian government used chemical weapons, which
Washington called a "red line" that justified providing military
aid to the rebels.
Members of the team assembled by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon had been on standby in Cyprus since April, unable to
enter Syria as Western governments accused President Bashar
al-Assad's forces of chemical weapons attacks.
The team went to Turkey this week and its head, Swedish
scientist Ake Sellstrom, met Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu on Thursday, a senior Turkish official told Reuters.
Sellstrom is expected to deliver an interim report in July,
which U.N. diplomats said may just be oral and is expected to be
inconclusive since it is impossible for him to make definite
pronouncements about the chain of custody of the samples he has
received from Britain, France and the United States.
One senior Western diplomat, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said that Britain and the United States alone have
notified U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon of 10 separate
incidents of the use of chemical weapons by Assad's forces.
The diplomat also said Sellstrom would be visiting Berlin
soon to discuss his investigation.
FRUSTRATED
More than 100,000 people have been killed since fighting
began in March 2011 in what is the longest and most violent of
the recent Arab uprisings, according to the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
Western governments have grown frustrated that the U.N.
mission has been unable to make progress on investigating the
chemical weapons claims, a diplomat told Reuters.
From Turkey, the team will be unable to gather soil samples
or scientific evidence needed to prove chemical use, but could
compile intelligence and interviews or take blood samples from
witnesses or victims of alleged attacks.
"As he cannot travel to Syria, Sellstrom visits countries
like Turkey, France and Britain that have some information about
possible use of chemical weapons in Syria," said the Turkish
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sellstrom visited the Turkey-Syria border area and talked to
officials who shared data on chemical weapons use, the official
said.
Syria is one of seven countries that has not joined the 1997
convention banning chemical weapons. Western countries believe
it has stockpiles of undeclared mustard gas, sarin and VX nerve
agents.
Assad's government says accusations by the United States,
Britain and France that it used chemical weapons are an attempt
to justify foreign military intervention.
