By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 3
UNITED NATIONS, April 3 Syria has packed 40
percent of its chemical weapons arsenal into containers to be
taken outside the country and destroyed, and convoy security has
been deployed to deal with violence around the port city of
Latakia, the head of the mission overseeing the operation said
on Thursday.
Syria's U.N. envoy warned that the government may be forced
to delay its transports due to the security situation and might
miss another deadline for moving the ingredients of its poison
gas program out of the country.
Sigrid Kaag, head of the joint mission of the United Nations
and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,
told the U.N. Security Council the toxins had been loaded into
72 containers at three different sites, said council diplomats
who attended the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Once those 72 containers are shipped out of war-torn Syria,
some 90 percent of the country's declared chemical weapons
stockpile will have been removed for destruction, Kaag told a
closed-door council briefing via video link from Damascus.
The United Nations said on Thursday that since March 20, no
chemicals had been transported to Latakia, where they are to be
shipped out of the country for destruction. So far almost 54
percent of Syria's declared chemicals have been removed.
Kaag told the Security Council that the Syrian authorities
had assigned forces to provide security for the convoys to deal
with the increased violence in the Latakia area, diplomats said.
Islamist insurgents launched an offensive around March 20
into Syria's Latakia region on the Mediterranean coast, taking
both the border crossing with Turkey and the Armenian Christian
village of Kasab on the Syrian side.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has sent army and militia
reinforcements, backed by air power, to repulse the rebels,
leading to heavy fighting across the strip of territory along
the Turkish border. Turkey has fired back into Syria in
retaliation for shells landing in its territory.
"Syrian authorities informed the joint mission that in view
of the deteriorating security situation in Latakia province it
would be temporarily postponing scheduled movements of chemical
materials," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.
"The joint mission has impressed upon the Syrian authorities
the need to resume movements as soon as possible in order to
meet the timelines for the complete removal and destruction of
Syria's chemical weapons program," he said.
DEADLINE AT RISK
Kaag told the council the Syrian authorities said on Sunday
they wanted to resume transporting chemicals to Latakia "in
coming days" and that if operations restarted immediately then
the deadlines could still be met to remove all the chemicals
from Syria by the end of April and destroying them by June 30.
However, she added that the timeline was becoming
increasingly challenging, the diplomats said.
Assad agreed to destroy his chemical weapons following
global outrage over a sarin gas attack in Ghouta in August that
killed hundreds. The gas attack sparked a U.S. threat of
military strikes, which was dropped after Assad agreed to give
up his chemical arms.
The Syrian government, locked in a three-year-old war with
rebels seeking to overthrow Assad, failed to meet a Feb. 5
deadline to move all of its declared chemical substances and
precursors, some 1,300 tonnes, out of the country. It has since
agreed to the new April 30 deadline.
"The deadline set up by the Syria government and Mrs Kaag
and the OPCW will not be possible to be respected fully unless
the security situation evolves in the right direction," Syrian
U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told reporters on Thursday.
He said some of the 15 Security Council members had blocked
a Russian proposal to issue a statement expressing "the serious
warning by the council of the consequences of these terrorist
attacks on the port of Latakia against the shipments of the
chemical materials."
Nigeria's U.N. Ambassador Joy Ogwu, president of the council
for April, said council members were still negotiating a
statement on the issue. "The security concerns in Syria were
acknowledged by all of us," she said of the comments made by
members during Kaag's briefing.
Russia, supported by China, has shielded its ally Syria on
the Security Council during the civil war. They had previously
vetoed three resolutions that would have condemned Syria's
government and threatened it with possible sanctions.
Syria's civil war has killed more than 150,000 people, a
third of them civilians, and caused millions to flee. The Syrian
government and the opposition have accused each other of using
chemical weapons during the conflict, and both have denied it.
