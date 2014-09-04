By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4 The United Nations said
on Thursday that discrepancies and questions still surround
Syria's chemical weapons declaration as the United States
expressed concern that any omitted toxins could fall into the
hands of the Islamic State extremist militants.
Sigrid Kaag, head of a joint U.N. and Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission overseeing the
destruction of Syria's chemical weapons, said that since
President Bashar al-Assad's government submitted its original
declaration late last year, Damascus had made four amendments.
"The declaration by the Syrian authorities themselves -
there are still some discrepancies or questions that are being
asked," she said after briefing the U.N. Security Council for
the last time before the joint mission ends on Sept. 30. "It's a
discussion that's continuing in Damascus as well as The Hague."
"There are concerns over possible discrepancies in volume
and other such matters," she said. "I am heading back to
Damascus in the coming period and we will also pursue that."
But with the ultra-hardline al Qaeda offshoot Islamic State
now in control of large swaths of Syria and Iraq, U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said there were
worries that any undeclared chemical arms could fall into their
hands.
"The United States is concerned about all discrepancies,
also the potential that there are real omissions in the
declaration," Power, who is president of the Security Council
for September, told reporters after Kaag's briefing.
"Certainly if there are chemical weapons left in Syria,
there will be a risk that those weapons fall into (Islamic
State's) hands. And we can only imagine what a group like that
would do if in possession of such a weapon," she said.
Kaag said 100 percent of the worst declared toxins had been
destroyed, while 96 percent of the overall stockpile had been
wiped out. Once the joint mission ends, the OPCW will continue
to oversee the operation with U.N. support, she added.
Another 12 production facilities - seven hangars and five
tunnels - are yet to be destroyed which could take up to six
months, said Kaag. She also said that four of those were
currently in "security affected" areas of Syria, which is in the
fourth year of a civil war that has killed more than 191,000
people.
Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons a year ago
under a Russian proposal, averting possible military strikes by
the United States. The move followed global outrage over a sarin
gas attack in Ghouta in August 2013 that killed hundreds.
The government and rebels blamed each other for the worst
chemical weapon attack in a quarter century. Western powers
blame Assad for the attack while Russia says rebels were likely
responsible.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)