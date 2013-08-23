(Updates after news conference)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 23 The number of Syrian children
forced to flee their devastated homeland reached 1 million on
Friday, half of all the refugees driven abroad by a conflict
that shows no sign of ending, the United Nations said.
Another two million Syrian minors are uprooted within their
country where they are often attacked, recruited as fighters,
and deprived of their education, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR
and U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
"If we just realise that last year around this time we had
70,000 Syrian refugee children and today we have reached 1
million, that tells us something about the escalation of this
crisis and the problems facing children," said Yoka Brandt,
deputy executive director of UNICEF.
The 1 million mark was a "shameful milestone" in the
two-and-a-half year conflict that has cost at least 100,000
lives, the U.N. agencies said.
There is a huge risk of a "lost generation" of Syrian youth,
including adolescents whose anger has become "extremely
dangerous" to society and the region, Antonio Guterres, U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees, told a joint news conference.
Guterres said he had met Syrian children in refugee camps
suffering from loss of speech, disturbed sleep, and "very
strange" forms of behaviour after violence they had seen or
endured.
Referring to a Syrian girl in Zaatari camp in Jordan which
holds 120,000 refugees, he said: "I remember one child of four
years old with a family in a tent in Zaatari. During the 15-20
minutes that I was with them, she was compulsively shooting with
a toy gun and it was impossible to make the child stop."
Nearly two million Syrians have fled to Turkey, Lebanon,
Iraq, Jordan and North Africa, the UNHCR says. They include
about 42,000 Syrian Kurds who have flooded into Iraqi Kurdistan
in the past week to escape fighting and sectarian violence in
the north of Syria.
"This is becoming a structural problem for the economies and
societies of the neighbouring countries," Guterres said.
Arab League-U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi believes that the
alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria this week should speed
up work towards an international peace conference, his
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Brahimi and U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon are trying to
convene a follow-up meeting to the June 2012 ministerial talks
in Geneva in an attempt to end the civil war between Syrian
rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
"Unfortunately we do not see a solution in sight. We are
still hopeful about the possibilities of a Geneva 2 conference.
But we know that there aren't many reasons to be optimistic,"
Guterres said.
"And very probably this war will go on and on and on and on.
And the humanitarian impact is become more and more
devastating."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Pravin Char)