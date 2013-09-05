ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 China warned on Thursday that a military strike on Syria would hurt the global economy, in particular by causing oil prices to rise, and reiterated its calls for a political solution to the civil war.

"Military action would have a negative impact on the global economy, especially on the oil price - it will cause a hike in the oil price," Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a briefing on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.