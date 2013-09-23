BEIJING, Sept 23 China's Foreign Minister Wang
Yi told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that China is willing
to send experts to help in the Syrian chemical weapons
destruction process, and reiterated that a political solution is
the only way to solve the crisis in Syria.
"Currently, it is important that the U.N. Security Council
should maintain unity, overcome their differences and find a
consensus so as to send a signal of unity to the outside," Wang
was quoted as telling Ban in a statement posted on the website
of China's foreign ministry.
Wang said China supports "the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' quick objective, fair and
professional process of starting the Syrian chemical weapons'
destruction process".
"China is willing to send experts to participate in the
relevant work," the statement said.