(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, June 4 China's top state newspaper
warned on Monday that any Western-backed military intervention
in Syria would unleash even bloodier chaos, and said abandoning
envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan could push Syria into the "abyss"
of full-scale war.
The People's Daily, the main newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party, spelt out the reasons for Beijing's opposition
to a tougher response to the massacre last month of 108 people
in Houla, which Western and Arab governments blamed on forces
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
"External forces are not qualified to meddle," the paper
said.
"It is easy to imagine the turmoil that would occur should
Syria erupt into all-out civil war, triggering Western military
intervention," said a commentary in the paper, which generally
reflects Chinese government thinking.
The Houla massacre prompted Annan to warn of the growing
risk of civil war in Syria, where rebels have urged the
international envoy to declare his peace plan dead.
But the People's Daily said Annan's April 12 ceasefire deal
remained the sole practical basis for seeking peace in Syria,
where government forces have been fighting opposition groups
despite the nominal ceasefire.
"If this realistic path to a peaceful resolution of the
Syrian issue is blocked, it is entirely likely the country will
be pushed into the abyss of outright war," it said.
"At present, the realistic plan for resolving the Syrian
issue remains Annan's six points and his peace plan."
The state paper amplified earlier comments from China's
Foreign Ministry, which has repeated Beijing's opposition to
forceful intervention in Syria. On Monday, the ministry
emphasized that message once again.
"In current circumstances, the international community
should more vigorously support envoy Annan's mediation efforts,
and demand that all sides concerned immediately and
comprehensively implement the relevant (U.N.) resolution and
Annan's proposals," spokesman Liu Weimin told reporters.
China traditionally joins with Russia in opposing Western
calls for intervention in domestic crises abroad. In 2011, both
countries accused NATO forces of illegitimately turning a
U.N.-authorised operation to protect civilians in war-stricken
Libya into a broader campaign to oust Muammar Gaddafi.
On Friday, Russia, China and Cuba voted against a resolution
passed by the 47-member Human Rights Council in Geneva
condemning Syria for the massacre in the Houla area and calling
for a U.N. investigation to gather evidence for possible
criminal prosecution.
Unlike Western capitals, Beijing has not publicly blamed
Assad's forces and supporters for the massacre in Houla.
But Beijing faces pressure from some Arab countries that
have demanded a stronger response to the bloodshed in Syria.
Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told them on Thursday that
his country was keeping faith with Annan's peace plan.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Nick Macfie)