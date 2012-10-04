* China says any action would escalate tensions
* Has been keen to show it does not take sides
SHANGHAI Oct 4 China's Foreign Ministry urged
Turkey and Syria to exercise restraint amid mounting border
tensions which saw Turkish artillery hit targets inside Syria
after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory killed five
Turkish civilians.
"We appeal to all relevant sides including Turkey and Syria
to exercise restraint and refrain from taking any action that
will escalate tensions in order to maintain peace and stability
in the region," the ministry said in a statement on its website
on Thursday (www.mfa.gov.cn).
In the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month
uprising in Syria, Turkey hit back at what it called "the last
straw" when a mortar hit a residential neighbourhood of the
southern border town of Akcakale.
NATO said it stood by member-nation Turkey and urged Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law".
The U.S.-led Western military alliance held an urgent
late-night meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter and later
on Wednesday in New York, Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council
to take the "necessary action" to stop Syrian aggression.
In a letter to the president of the 15-nation Security
Council, Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan called the
firing of the mortar bomb "a flagrant violation of international
law as well as a breach of international peace and security".
U.N. diplomats said Security Council members hoped it would
issue a non-binding statement on Thursday that would condemn the
mortar attack "in the strongest terms" and demand an end to
violations of Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
Members had hoped to issue the statement on Wednesday, but
Russia - a staunch ally of Syria's, which along with China has
vetoed three U.N. resolutions condemning President Bashar
al-Assad's government - asked for a delay, diplomats said.
China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria
and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also
said a transitional government should be formed.
Syria said it was investigating the source of the mortar
bomb and urged restraint.