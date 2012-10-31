BEIJING Oct 31 The world should act with
greater urgency to support the mediation efforts of the
U.N.-Arab League's Syria peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi as the
situation is worsening, state media quoted China's foreign
minister as saying on Wednesday.
Yang Jiechi also repeated a call for all sides in the Syria
conflict to cease fire immediately and take steps towards
forming a transitional government, the official Xinhua news
agency reported.
"The international community should fully cooperate with and
support envoy Brahimi's mediation efforts with a more intense
sense of urgency and responsibility," the report cited Yang as
telling Brahimi during a meeting in Beijing.
"Relevant parties should as soon as possible appoint
authoritative representatives to come up with a roadmap for a
political transition with the help of envoy Brahimi and the
international community," Yang added.
"China believes that the situation in Syria is worsening by
the day," he said. "The only realistic way out is to resolve the
Syria issue through political channels."
Syrian warplanes bombed rebel targets with renewed intensity
on Tuesday after the end of a widely ignored four-day truce
between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and insurgents which
had been proposed by Brahimi.
China and Russia have vetoed three U.N. resolutions
condemning Assad's government for the violence.
But China has been keen to show it is not taking sides and
has urged the Syrian government to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change. It has said a
transitional government should be formed.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)