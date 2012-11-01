BEIJING Nov 1 China said on Thursday it had
proposed new initiatives to head off an escalation of violence
in Syria, including a phased, region-by-region ceasefire and the
establishment of a transitional governing body.
China has been strongly criticised by some in the Arab world
for failing to take a stronger stance on the violence in Syria
and has subsequently been keen to show it is trying to take a
more proactive role in resolving the crisis.
The Chinese plan, proposed on Wednesday to Lakhdar Brahimi,
the visiting United Nations-Arab League joint peace envoy on
Syria, comes after the collapse of the latest ceasefire proposal
to stop the fighting over the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
The 19-month-old conflict, in which rebels are trying to
oust President Bashar al-Assad, has killed about 32,000 people.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular
news briefing that under the "new proposal there are
constructive new suggestions such as a ceasefire region by
region and phase by phase, and establishing a transitional
governing body".
He said it was "an extension of China's effort to push for a
political resolution of the Syrian issue".
Guo Xian'gang, a senior research fellow at the China
Institute of International Studies, a government think tank,
said the latest proposal did not herald a change in Beijing's
position, "but it makes it more concrete".
"China has always maintained the principle of peaceful
resolution of the Syria problem, that anti-government forces
should achieve peace through dialogue, without outside armed
intervention," Guo said.
Brahimi met on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi, who said the world should act with greater urgency to
support Brahimi's mediation efforts.
"More and more countries have come to realise that a
military option offers no way out, and a political settlement
has become an increasingly shared aspiration," Hong said.
"China's new proposal is aimed at building international
consensus and supporting Brahimi's mediation efforts ... and
push forward for relevant parties in Syria to realise an early
ceasefire and end of violence, and launch a political transition
process led by the Syrian people at an early date."
China and Russia, both permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council, have vetoed three Western-backed U.N. draft
resolutions condemning Assad's government for the bloodshed.
But China has been keen to show it is not taking sides and
has urged the Syrian government to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change.
In the latest wave of violence, rebels killed 28 Syrian army
soldiers on Thursday in an attack on three checkpoints around
the town of Saraqeb straddling the main north-south highway, the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.