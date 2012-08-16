BEIJING Aug 16 A Syrian government envoy
praised China and Russia on their stance towards the bloody
conflict engulfing her country in an interview published on
Thursday during a visit to Beijing that she said would give
officials a "real picture" of the crisis.
Envoy Bouthaina Shaaban's interview with the state-run China
Daily was the first public comment from her trip to Beijing,
where she arrived on Tuesday, and she sought to cast China as a
steadfast friend of President Bashar al-Assad's government,
beset by a civil war with opposition forces.
"We're happy to see countries like China and Russia, who are
not colonisers or deal with people as colonisers," Shaaban told
the English-language newspaper, adding that this is "a very
different stance from the West".
She said her visit would give "the Chinese leadership a real
picture of what's going on in Syria".
Shaaban, an adviser to Assad, was due to meet Chinese
Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi later on Thursday, said the report.
China has so far not disclosed what its officials have told the
envoy.
On Wednesday, the official People's Daily said China hoped
the talks with the envoy and a proposed visit by opposition
representatives would help rekindle hopes for a brokered
solution to the violence in Syria.
But Chinese media commentary has also underscored the extent
to which Beijing remains resistant to Western proposals for more
forceful steps in Syria, where the tide turns steadily against
Assad. Former prime minister Riyad Hijab said on Tuesday Assad
controls less than a third of Syria and his power is crumbling.
Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have been
killed since rebels began fighting to oust Assad in March 2011.
Apart from Iran, China and Russia have been Syria's main
supporters outside the Arab world and both vetoed proposed U.N.
Security Council resolutions meant to add pressure on Assad.
Although the former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan quit
in frustration as the international peace envoy for Syria early
this month, China has continued to argue that his proposals
offer the most viable way out of the increasingly blood war.