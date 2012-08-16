By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Aug 16 China's foreign minister on
Thursday repeated Beijing's call for the Syrian government to
talk with the opposition and take steps to meet the people's
demand for change, but stopped short of offering any new
solutions to the ongoing crisis.
Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told envoy Bouthaina Shaaban,
an advisor to President Bashar al-Assad, that China was
"extremely worried" by the situation in her country, the
ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
Yang "called on the Syrian government and the opposition
groups to enter into an early dialogue and engagement, open and
push forward the political transition process led by the Syrian
people, so that the country can leave its current difficult
situation as soon as possible", the ministry said.
"The Syrian government should take practical measures to
meet the people's reasonable demands for change and for the
safeguarding of their personal interests."
Yang "hopes that the Syrian government and the opposition
will cooperate with the international community's mediation
efforts", and added that China still wanted former U.N.
Secretary-General Kofi Annan's peace plan put in place.
Annan quit in frustration as the international peace envoy
for Syria early this month, but China has continued to argue
that his proposals offer the most viable way out of the
increasingly bloody war.
Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have been
killed since rebels began fighting to oust Assad in March 2011.
The ministry statement cited Shaaban as saying in response
that Syria was willing to work will all sides to stop the
violence and have "inclusive" talks with the opposition.
Earlier this week, China's foreign ministry said it was
considering playing host once again to the Syrian opposition,
though it has given no subsequent update on that plan.
The ministry said Yang had informed Shaaban about China's
contacts with the Syrian opposition groups.
"REAL PICTURE"
In an interview published earlier on Thursday, Shaaban
praised China and Russia on their stance towards the bloody
conflict engulfing her country, saying her visit to Beijing
would give officials a "real picture" of the crisis.
Shaaban sought to cast China as a steadfast friend of
Assad's government, which is beset by a civil war against
opposition forces.
"We're happy to see countries like China and Russia, who are
not colonisers or deal with people as colonisers," Shaaban told
the official English-language China Daily newspaper, adding that
this is "a very different stance from the West".
She said her visit would give "the Chinese leadership a real
picture of what's going on in Syria".
In a separate interview with popular Chinese-language
tabloid the Global Times, Shaaban said she hoped Syria's friends
in Russia, Iran and China could "help find a solution" to the
crisis.
She also dismissed comments by former Syrian Prime Minister
Riyad Hijab, who has fled to Jordan, that Assad only controls 30
percent of the country and his power is crumbling.
"What Hijab said was lies. He knows that very well," Shaaban
said.
"Anyone who does not have faith in the Syrian authorities or
system can leave. But the number of defectors has been obviously
exaggerated."
On Wednesday, the official People's Daily said China hoped
the talks with the envoy and a proposed visit by opposition
representatives would help rekindle hopes for a brokered
solution to the violence in Syria.
But Chinese media commentary has also underscored the extent
to which Beijing remains resistant to Western proposals for more
forceful steps in Syria, where the tide turns steadily against
Assad.
Apart from Iran, China and Russia have been Syria's main
supporters outside the Arab world. Both vetoed proposed U.N.
Security Council resolutions intended to put Assad under more
pressure.