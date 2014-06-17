AMSTERDAM, June 17 Chemical weapons inspectors have information suggesting that chlorine gas-like chemical weapons have been used during the conflict in Syria, the international watchdog charged with destroying the country's chemical arsenal said on Tuesday.

"The information that was available to the fact-finding mission lends credence to the view that toxic chemicals - most likely pulmonary irritating agents, such as chlorine - have been used in Syria," the body said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)