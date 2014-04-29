AMSTERDAM, April 29 The global chemical weapons
watchdog overseeing the destruction of Syria's toxic stockpile
will send a fact-finding mission to Syria to investigate
allegations by rebels and activists of chlorine gas attacks, the
organisation said on Tuesday.
The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons said in a statement the Syrian government had agreed to
accept the mission and had promised to provide security in areas
under its control.
Rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's rule have said
the Syrian government has used chlorine gas in attacks during
the civil war, which is entering its fourth year.
