BEIRUT Oct 22 Islamist rebels battled Syrian
government forces on Tuesday to retain control of a historic
Christian town which the insurgents has stormed a day earlier,
residents said.
"There is a huge on-off battle here now, the army even used
fighter jets," said one female resident of Sadad, a town that
was mentioned in the Bible.
The town is located amid several villages that support the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
It also lies next to several arms depots and opposition
activists said the raid by the al Qaeda linked-rebels was for
military reasons, not religiously motivated.
The clashes could nevertheless raise anxieties among the
Christian minority, who have generally tried to stay on the
sidelines of sectarian conflict pitting majority Sunni Muslims
against the Alawite minority and which has overshadowed the
revolt against four decades of Assad family rule of Syria.
"After rebels stormed the town yesterday, they entered the
main square and spoke to us on loudspeakers, telling us to stay
inside. They killed anyone found in the streets," said a
resident named Elias, speaking by phone. "They didn't come
inside people's homes though."
Residents estimated that nine people were killed then.
They also said no government soldiers or paramilitary forces
other than police had been in Sadad. Opposition activists said
the town was used to launch rockets into nearby rebel-held
areas.
Sources on both sides said another aim of the rebel assault
was to break into Sadad's hospital to seize medical supplies.
One resident said that by Tuesday morning the rebels seemed
to have disappeared.
"We assumed it was because the army was on its way. It
turned out they were in hiding in the orchards and the fields
and they ambushed the army when it came," one woman said,
declining to give her name.
Sadad is strategicly located between the central city of
Homs, 60 km (37 miles) away, and the capital Damascus, 100 km
(62 miles) away.
