BRIEF-Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results
* Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, Sept 26 The rebel Free Syrian Army claimed responsibility for twin bombings on Wednesday that targeted one of Syria's top military command buildings in the capital Damascus.
"The Free Army hit the General Staff building in Damascus' Umayyad Square and dozens were killed in the two powerful blasts," the information office for the FSA military council said in a statement. Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi had earlier said that the blasts caused only material damage.
* Harvest Operations reports 2016 year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/NEW YORK, Feb 23 Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc plans to keep making key styles from its recently acquired American Apparel brand in the United States but will also manufacture some products elsewhere, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.