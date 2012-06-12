WASHINGTON, June 12 The United States is worried
Russia may be sending Syria attack helicopters and views Russian
claims that its arms transfers to Syria are unrelated to the
conflict there as "patently untrue," U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.
"We have confronted the Russians about stopping their
continued arms shipments to Syria. They have, from time to time,
said that we shouldn't worry - everything they are shipping is
unrelated to their (the Syrian government's) actions internally.
That's patently untrue," Clinton said at an appearance organized
by a think tank.
"And we are concerned about the latest information we have
that there are attack helicopters on the way from Russia to
Syria, which will escalate the conflict quite dramatically," she
said.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)