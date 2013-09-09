WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Former U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton, a potential 2016 presidential nominee,
backed President Barack Obama's attempts to seek military action
against Syria on Monday and urged Congress to support him.
In a White House event about wildlife trafficking, Clinton
diverted from the subject to comment on efforts to pressure
Syria over an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack that U.S.
officials say killed 1,429 people.
It would be an "important step" if the Syrian government of
President Bashar al-Assad immediately ceded control of chemical
weapons, she said.
"The Assad regime's inhumane use of weapons of mass
destruction against innocent men, women and children violates a
universal norm at the heart of our global order," Clinton said.
(Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Steve
Holland)