WASHINGTON, Sept 9 "Before I get to the subject
at hand, I'd like to say a few words about Syria."
With that preface, Hillary Clinton turned a routine White
House event about the perils of wildlife trafficking into a
platform to voice her views about U.S. military action against
Syria.
She also delivered a message from President Barack Obama
that a new Russian proposal to put Syria's chemical weapons
under international control "would be an important step."
The former secretary of state's position on Syria, backing
Obama, was not unexpected.
But the fact that she was able to command attention on
Monday was a sign of her continuing strength as a drawing card
and as a potential 2016 presidential candidate.
Clinton urged Congress to support Obama as it considers
whether to approve a military response against forces loyal to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after an Aug. 21 chemical
weapons attack in Syria.
"The Assad regime's inhumane use of weapons of mass
destruction against innocent men, women and children violates a
universal norm at the heart of our global order, and therefore
it demands a strong response from the international community
led by the United States," Clinton said.
Clinton has been arguing for action against Syria behind the
scenes as well. In recent days, for example, she called Arkansas
Democratic Senator Mark Pryor, who has opposed action, and New
York Senator Chuck Schumer, a supporter of Obama's request.
She met with Obama before Monday's remarks and has had
several conversations with White House chief of staff Denis
McDonough.
While saying it would be an important step if Syria were to
surrender its chemical weapons stockpiles as suggested by
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia, she said the move
"cannot be another excuse for delay or obstruction" by Syria.
Clinton is the most closely watched Democrat likely to join
the race to succeed Obama in 2016. Only Vice President Joe Biden
generates anything close to the type of buzz that accompanies
every move Clinton makes.
Many Democrats in Congress are skeptical of Obama's proposal
to launch a military strike against Assad for a chemical weapons
attack that U.S. officials say killed 1,429 people.
Bob Shrum, a Democratic strategist who was John Kerry's
campaign manager when he ran for president in 2004, said Clinton
has little choice but to support Obama's Syria policy, since she
was tough on Syria as secretary of state.
"Anything else would be foolish on her part," she said. "It
would look inconsistent. She's been for taking tough action on
Syria for a long time."
A risk for Clinton would be if the United States launched
military action against Syria and becomes ensnared in war there
despite Obama's promises for a limited engagement should use of
force be deemed necessary.
