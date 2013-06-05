MOSCOW, June 5 A meeting in Geneva between Russian, U.S. and U.N. officials on Wednesday failed to resolve questions about a proposed Syria peace conference, including who would take part, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying.

"The most difficult question is the circle of participants in the conference. The whole issue is that the Syrian opposition, unlike the government, has not made a fundamental decision about its participation in this conference," Interfax quoted Gatilov as saying. He said it would not be held in June. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman)