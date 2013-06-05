MOSCOW, June 5 A meeting in Geneva between
Russian, U.S. and U.N. officials on Wednesday failed to resolve
questions about a proposed Syria peace conference, including who
would take part, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying.
"The most difficult question is the circle of participants
in the conference. The whole issue is that the Syrian
opposition, unlike the government, has not made a fundamental
decision about its participation in this conference," Interfax
quoted Gatilov as saying. He said it would not be held in June.
