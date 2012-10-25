AMMAN Oct 25 President Bashar al-Assad's forces
fired heavy tank and rocket barrages at a Damascus suburb on
Thursday, killing five people, opposition activists said, a day
before a UN-brokered ceasefire is due to come into force.
The fighting in Harasta, just northeast of Damascus, erupted
after rebels overran two army roadblocks on the edge of the
large town, which is on the main highway linking the capital to
the country's north, they said.
"Harasta is being pummeled by tanks and rocket launchers
deployed in the highway. The rebels are putting up a fight and
it does not seem the army will be able to enter the town this
time," Mohammad, a Damascus resident, said by phone.
He was referring to the last armoured incursion by loyalist
forces into Harasta a month ago, which opposition campaigners
said had killed 70 people.
Harasta is one of a series of large Sunni Muslim suburbs
ringing the Syrian capital that have been at the forefront of
the 19-month-old rebellion against Assad.
He belongs to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has dominated Syrian politics since the
1960s.
The Harasta Media Office opposition activists' group
described the town as a "disaster zone" following the shelling.
"An (army) roadblock had been set up next to the main
bakery. There is no water, no food, no medicine and prolonged
power cuts," it said in a statement.
Other residents of Damascus said the sound of shelling
targeting Harasta and the nearby neighbourhood of Zamalka could
be heard from the centre of the capital.
On Wednesday, an Arab League mediator for the Syrian
conflict told the U.N. Security Council that Assad has accepted
a ceasefire for the Muslim 'Eid' holiday starting on Friday.
An announcement by the Syrian authorities was expected
later. But Moaz al-Shami, an opposition activist in Damascus
said "no one is taking the ceasefire seriously".
"How can there be a ceasefire with tanks roaming the
streets, roadblocks every few hundred metres and the army having
no qualms about hitting civilian neighbourhoods with heavy
artillery? This is a regime that has lost all credibility."