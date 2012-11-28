PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIRUT Nov 28 Two explosions struck the eastern Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday and casualties were reported, activists and Syrian media said.
Addounia television broadcast footage of firemen hosing down the blackened and charred hulks of two vehicles after what it described as "terrorist explosions". It said there had been deaths and injuries, without giving numbers.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group which has monitored the violence since Syria's uprising erupted 20 months ago, said the blasts were caused by two car bombs.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis