* Government air strikes back ground forces in rebel-held
suburbs
* Activists say first air raids in Damascus since before gas
attack
* Assad opponents say shows he no longer fears imminent U.S.
strike
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Sept 10 Syrian warplanes bombed rebel
suburbs of Damascus on Tuesday for the first time in three
weeks, in an offensive that opposition activists said showed
President Bashar al-Assad no longer feared attack by the United
States.
Not seen in action around the capital since before Aug. 21,
when hundreds of people were killed in a poison gas attack that
Western powers blame on Assad, government jets mounted attacks
on three areas, some in support of assaults on the ground.
As world leaders discussed a Russian proposal to confiscate
Syria's chemical weapons and avert U.S. and French action, some
of the heaviest fighting was in Barzeh, just north of central
Damascus, where residents and opposition activists said air
strikes and tank fire supported thrusts by pro-Assad militia.
The Syrian state news agency said troops "inflicted
casualties on terrorists" in Barzeh and neighbouring Qaboun.
"Even if the Russian initiative fails, the regime has at
least bought itself time," opposition activist Salah Mohammad
said. "It seems to be calculating that no strike is coming
soon."
Mohammad said jets had staged three air raids on Barzeh on
Tuesday while tanks on the heights of Qasioun mountain and in
the government-held city centre shelled the area in support of
attacks by shabbiha militiamen pushing in to Barzeh from Ish
al-Warwar, a district dominated by Assad's minority Alawite
sect.
"The fighting is heavy on that front," Mohammed said. "The
streets are narrow and tanks cannot be deployed."
A woman living in Damascus said she could see shells hitting
Barzeh, apparently fired from Qasioun. Speaking anonymously for
fear of reprisals, she said: "Since chemical weapons are a red
line, it seems the world has decided it is OK for Assad to
destroy Damascus with conventional weapons."
To the southwest, some 15 km (10 miles) from the centre of
the capital, aircraft also struck Mouadamiya, one of the places
where people were killed by poison gas in an incident for which
the government has blamed rebel forces. Washington and its
allies say Assad's artillery fired chemical weapons that day.
However, their threats to punish Assad with military action
have run into resistance from voters at home, as well as Russian
opposition, raising the prospect of a compromise deal.
"By sending the planes back, the regime is sending a message
that it no longer feels international pressure on it,"
opposition activist Wasim al-Ahmad told Reuters from Mouadamiya.
East of the centre, the suburb of Deir Salman also came
under air and artillery attack on Tuesday, activist Maamoun
al-Ghoutani said. At least two rebel fighters were killed.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)