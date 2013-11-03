AMMAN Nov 3 Syrian army and Shi'ite Muslim
fighters attacked Sunni rebel areas in southern Damascus on
Sunday in an offensive aimed at breaking resistance to President
Bashar al-Assad around the capital, activists said.
Militia from Iran and Iraq and the Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah, who overran two southern suburbs last month, are
looking to build up their advances by capturing opposition
districts closer to the centre of Damascus, the sources said.
Fighters from the al-Qaeda linked al-Nusra Front and the
Islamic State for Iraq and the Levant, which is heavily
comprised of foreign jihadists, have joined Islamist rebel
brigades and Free Syrian Army units in close quarters fighting
around the district of Hajar al-Aswad.
Hajar al-Aswad is mainly inhabited by refugees from the
Israeli occupied Golan Heights. It is one of a series of Sunni
districts on the edge of Damascus at the forefront of the
uprising against Assad, who belongs to the Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated Syria since the
1960s.
Rami Al-Sayyed, an activist in Hajar al-Aswad, said the
bombardment was the heaviest since the uprising erupted in March
2011.
"We are being hit with mortars, tanks, artillery, and
rockets. Civilians trying to find a way to flee are not spared.
Over the last few days field hospitals took more than 150
wounded, mainly civilians," he said.
Activists said aerial, artillery and rocket barrages on Hajar
al-Aswad had killed at least 30 civilians in the last three
days. Ten rebels were also killed.
No firm casualty figure was available for their opponents
but opposition sources said up to 30 foreign Shi'ite fighters
were killed and wounded in an ambush by al-Qaeda linked
Islamists last week.
HUNGER
Heavy fighting was reported in the adjacent neighbourhood of
Sbeineh, situated on the southern highway between Damascus and
Deraa, and in the nearby district of Hajeera.
"People continue falling...in Hajar al-Aswad as heavy regime
bombardment enters its fourth day. Artillery fire on the
besieged district has not stopped," a statement by the Syrian
Revolution General Commission said.
The statement said a four-year old also died on Sunday from
malnutrition brought about by the siege, which has already
caused several deaths among children. The deaths could not be
independently confirmed.
There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities.
Official media previously said that Assad's forces were fighting
al-Qaeda "terrorists" in the area.
A Middle East based diplomat following the fighting said
Assad's forces were trying "to bite off slowly" section after
section of Hajar al-Aswad and surrounding districts.
"The victims of this kind of warfare are mainly civilians.
The militia masses to take a specific area after it has been
basically wiped out by bombardment. They rest and then move to
the next area," he said.
Video footage activists said were found in mobiles of dead
Shi'ite fighters from the Iraqi Abu Fadl al-Abbas unit
purportedly showed militiamen with Iraqi accent firing mortar
bombs and heavy machine guns in southern Damascus while reciting
Shi'ite slogans.
Other footage showed an Iraqi fighter distributing sweets to
his comrades in the captured Sunni suburb of Thiabiya during the
Eid al-Adha feast last month. The footage could not be
independently verified.
The 2-1/2-year-old war has killed more than 100,000 people
and forced millions from their homes into refugee camps in
neighbouring countries.