AMMAN Nov 7 The Syrian army and loyalist
fighters on Thursday captured a strategic southern suburb of
Damascus, threatening rebel control of the wider area and
cutting off a supply route for insurgents around the capital,
opposition activists said.
The town of Sbeineh is the third rebel neighbourhood to fall
to government forces since the army, aided by Shi'ite militias
from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, launched an offensive last month
aimed at breaking resistance to President Bashar al-Assad around
Damascus, the sources said.
"Regime troops backed by Hezbollah stormed Sbeineh. The Free
Syrian Army pulled out after fierce battles over the past nine
days," the Sham News Network, an opposition monitoring group,
said in a statement.
Syria's 2-1/2-year-old conflict began as peaceful protests
against four decades of Assad family rule, but it has
transformed into a civil war with sectarian dimensions. Assad is
from the country's minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, which has largely stood behind him. Syria's Sunni Muslim
majority has led the uprising.
Syrian state television said the army had achieved "complete
control" over Sbeineh, which it called "a hotbed for militants
and a supply centre for weapons and ammunition".
"They headed in the direction of Hajar al-Aswad and al-Qadam
and the surrounding areas, and we will pursue them there," an
army officer said, referring to the rebel fighters who fled
following the battle.
The officer was speaking to Syrian television in a live
broadcast from Sbeineh, where shattered buildings and deserted
bunkers made of sand bags and metal barrels showed the intensity
of the fighting in the area, which has been under siege for
months.
Assad's army has been using a blockade tactic against the
rebel-held suburbs that ring the capital. The forces have slowly
advanced as they try to drain the rebels - and the civilians
that live among them - of food and supplies.
Sbeineh, comprised of residential buildings and a large
industrial zone, is situated on the highway linking Damascus to
the Jordanian border, and is adjacent to Hajar al-Aswad, a
southern district on the outskirts of the capital. Opposition
sources have said that Nusra Front leader, Abu Muhammad
al-Golani, was living in the town but it was not clear if he was
still there.
Over the last few weeks southern Damascus has been hit by
heavy rocket and artillery barrages while the Shi'ite militias
in the nearby district of Saida Zainab conducted most of the
street fighting, diplomatic and rebel sources said.
Speaking from southern Damascus, activist Rami al-Sayyed
said rebel defences were exposed when loyalist forces easily
infiltrated a front manned by fighters operating under the
military council command, an Arab- and Western- backed rebel
formation based in Turkey.
"The rebels began to find themselves encircled and had to
pull out. Sbeineh was key to the defence of the southern
neighbourhoods. Hajar al-Aswad is now vulnerable," Sayyed said.
While Assad has been relying more on his militia allies,
fighters from the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and the Islamic
State for Iraq and the Levant, which is heavily comprised of
foreign jihadists, have joined Islamist rebel brigades and Free
Syrian Army units to defend southern Damascus, opposition
sources said.
The Iranian Mehr news agency said on Monday that Mohammad
Jamalizadeh, a commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, was
killed in Syria in the last few days after volunteering to
defend the Saida Zainab shrine, a few kilometres to the east of
Sbeineh.
